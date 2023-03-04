IRCTC outage: Tatkal ticket booking hit; Netizens post concerns on Twitter

IRCTC outage: Tatkal ticket booking hit; Netizens post concerns on Twitter1 min read . 01:14 PM IST
- People took to Twitter to complain about the IRCTC server being down at the peak time and is currently trending on Twitter.
The IRCTC online booking seems to face some outage and passengers are unable to book their Tatkal tickets. People took to Twitter to complain about the IRCTC server being down at the peak time.
IRCTC is currently trending on Twitter. The website showed passengers a downtime message saying, “Due to maintenance activity E-Ticketing is not available please try later. For Cancellation/File TDR, Please call at customer care no 14646,0755-6610661 and 0755-40906000 or mail us at etickets@irctc.co.in." Some passengers also complained about money being debited from their account but still the tickets were not booked. Till now, no official statement has been released by the Indian Railways on this.
The Indian Railways for the convenience of its passengers had opened the Tatkal quota. To meet the travel demand during the festival of Holi, Indian Railways will be operating additional trains to various parts of the country.
The Advance Reservation Period (ARP) of Tatkal scheme was reduced from two days to one day excluding the day of journey from the train originating station. For example, if train is to depart from the originating station on the second of the month, the Tatkal quota booking for that particular train will open at 10:00 hrs for AC class (1A/2A/3A/CC/EC/3E)and at 11:00 hrs for Non- AC class(SL/FC/2S) class on the first of the month from originating station
