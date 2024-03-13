IRCTC refunds to get faster; passengers to get money back in one hour: Report
Booking train tickets on IRCTC can result in money being deducted but no ticket booked, leading to delays in refunds. However, changes are underway to expedite the refund process, aiming for faster processing within an hour.
Booking train tickets through the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) can sometimes lead to a common issue. Money gets taken from your bank account, but no ticket is booked. This leaves passengers frustrated, waiting days for refunds.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message