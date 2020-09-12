As previous announced, Indian Railways started running 80 new special trains today, the reservations for which opened on 10th September.

At a media briefing earlier, the railway board chairman V K Yadav said, "Eighty new special trains or 40 pair of trains will start operating from September 12. Reservations will begin from September 10."

Yadav said the railways will monitor all the trains that are currently in operation to determine which trains have a long waiting list.

These 80 new trains will be in addition to 230 special trains already in operation, said Yadav who was recently appointed as Indian Railways' first CEO.

The timing of these trains will be as per regular trains. Stoppages will be restricted and are taken into consideration after discussion with respective state governments.

Some of the new trains include those on the Delhi-Indore, Yesvantpur-Gorakhpur, Puri-Ahmedabad, New Delhi-Bengaluru routes.

Here's the complete list of trains that will be in operation from today:

Indian Railways to run additional 40 pairs of more special trains w.e.f. 12th September 2020.



Passengers can book tickets online via IRCTC website or mobile app.

After going to the IRCTC website, click on the 'Register' button on the top right corner of the website to create an IRCTC account, in case you do not have an account already. If you do, input your login credentials to book your ticket.

"Wherever there is a demand for a particular train, wherever the waiting list is long, we will run a clone train ahead of the actual train, so that passengers can travel," Yadav said.

Yadav also said the Railways will run trains whenever there is demand from states for exams or other similar purposes.The key factor in deciding the 80 new trains was the fact that there were many stations from where the migrant workers are going back to their workplace, Yadav said.

"Many of these trains are running in the reverse direction of the Shramik Special trains. So, they (people) are leaving their homes and going to their workplace.

"We are monitoring the occupancy of trains and will run more trains as per demand. Among the 230 trains, the occupancy of 12 is very less. We are running them, but will reduce the number of coaches," he said, adding that the average occupancy in the 230 trains is 80%-85%.

Indian Railways is running 30 special Rajdhani type trains started since 12.05.2020 and 200 Special Mail Express trains introduced on 01.06.2020 and 80 more trains from 12 September, 2020 (total 310 special trains).

The national transporter had suspended all passenger trains due to the imposition of a nationwide lockdown from March 25. However, it resumed services in a staggered manner, with Shramik Special trains to help stranded migrant workers reach their home states from May 1.

