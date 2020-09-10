IRCTC reservation: Ticket booking for 80 new trains begins today. Details here

Days after the Ministry of Railways announced 40 pairs of new special trains (80 trains), the train reservation went live today. These special trains will start running from 12 September. These will be fully reserved trains.

These 80 new trains will be in addition to 230 special trains already in operation, said Yadav who was recently appointed as Indian Railways' first CEO.

The timing of these trains will be as per regular trains. Stoppages will be restricted and will be taken into consideration discussion with respective state governments. Indian Railways had suspended all passenger trains due to the imposition of a nationwide lockdown from March 25. However, it resumed services in a staggered manner, with Shramik Special trains to help stranded migrant workers reach their home states from May 1.

Some of the new trains include those on the Delhi-Indore, Yesvantpur-Gorakhpur, Puri-Ahmedabad, New Delhi-Bengaluru routes.

Here's the complete list of trains that will be in operation from Saturday:

Indian Railways to run additional 40 pairs of more special trains w.e.f. 12th September 2020.



These will be fully reserved train. Ticket can be booked from 10th September, 2020https://t.co/nurgBZYvJd pic.twitter.com/TtQKJyKAdQ — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) September 6, 2020

How to book tickets on IRCTC:

In order to book your tickets, you need to visit IRCTC website irctc.co.in or download its app. After going to the IRCTC website, click on the 'Register' button on the top right corner of the website to create an IRCTC account, in case you do not have an account already. If you do, inout your login credentials to book your ticket.

Once you are logged in, you can see if you have a seat in that class or not. If seats are available, you can book tickets. For this, you have to click on the "Book Now" button. After this, the names of passengers have to be given, for whom tickets are being booked.

Scroll down and enter the mobile number and captcha code. Then click on booking. Then you have to pay, for this you can choose credit card, debit card, net banking, UPI. After payment, you will be able to download the ticket. You will also receive an SMS on your phone number.

"Wherever there is a demand for a particular train, wherever the waiting list is long, we will run a clone train ahead of the actual train, so that passengers can travel," the railway board chairman V K Yadav said.

Yadav also said the Railways will run trains whenever there is demand from states for exams or other similar purposes.

Yadav said that 80 trains have been introduced keeping in mind the covid-19 situation, and also to allow reverse migration of workers to urban areas for work, with the country entering into the Unlock 4.0.

Indian Railways is running 30 special Rajdhani type trains started since 12.05.2020 and 200 Special Mail Express trains introduced on 01.06.2020 (total 230 trains).

