Indian Railways' corporate trains run by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation ( IRCTC ) has resumed the services of both the privately operated Tejas Express trains from today.

Delhi-Lucknow and Mumbai Ahmedabad Tejas Express trains resumed their operations after they were cancelled four months ago due to the rising cases of Covid-19 during the second wave. The two Tejas Express services are the first set of trains run by a corporate entity, IRCTC, a subsidiary of the Indian Railways.

Both the Tejas Express will operate four days a week for now. It will operate on Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

Train number 82901/82902 Ahmedabad – Mumbai – Ahmedabad and train number 82501/82502 Lucknow – New Delhi – Lucknow will run four days a week - Mondays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Passengers will not be able to get any concession tickets in the Tejas Express, however, children below 5 years of age have been exempted from fare and will be booked with their parents. Names of children so booked will not appear on the chart. Children of age 5 years and above will be booked at full fare and will be provided with a seat.

IRCTC launches scheme for booking tickets of Tejas Express with SBI cards

Passengers who want to book tickets on these two Tejas trains can get additional benefits by using the co-branded credit card, the SBI Premium Loyalty Card.

The major benefits presented to IRCTC SBI Premium Loyalty Card users includes a welcome benefit of 500 reward points who book one Tejas train booking within 45 days of card issuance: User will get 500 points on booking first IRCTC Tejas train Ticket using the IRCTC SBI Premium Card after 05 days of Journey/if ticket is not cancelled.

There will be no tatkal quota or premium tatkal quota for the train. There will only be a general quota and a foreign tourist quota.

The train promises to provide state of the art amenities and comes equipped with all modern onboard facilities for the passengers travelling in the train. The fare of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express will be dynamic in nature keeping in consideration the prevailing bus, taxi, rail fares as well as the airfares.

