The Golden Chariot luxury train is set to roll on tracks in a new avatar. Having completed 10 years of its launch by Karnataka Tourism in 2018, the only luxury train operating in South India has been handed over to IRCTC in January 2020. Karnataka Tourism, while retaining the ownership of the train, has brought in IRCTC, the arm of Ministry of Railways having expertise in travel, tourism and hospitality for marketing & operating the luxury tourist train.

The Golden Chariot is a luxury train plying on the Southern Sector which intends to provide a mix of travel to destinations with historical, architectural, mystique and scenic relevance endowed with state of the art amenities on board and international service standards creating an impressionable and lifetime experience for the IRCTC tourists to cherish lifelong.

The train now boasts of several new features including newly upholstered furniture, elegant draperies, renovated rooms and bathrooms, crockery and cutlery of reputed international brands and an exquisite range of linen. For providing wholesome in-room entertainment, Smart TVs with a variety of WIFI enabled subscriptions including Netflix, Amazon, Hot star etc. have been installed. CCTV Cameras and Fire Alarm System have been added for more enhanced safety.

During these COVID times, IRCTC has implemented all the precautions required as per GOI’s protocols and laid down Standard Operating Protocols for the staff to ensure maximum protection for the guests.

Experienced chefs have created menus presenting an eclectic mix of mouthwatering international as well as domestic cuisines. The Package now comes with selected house wines and beers included in the cost with a host of spirits on offer. The guests can continue to enjoy relaxing spa therapies at the onboard spa which has also been provided with modern workout machines for the fitness enthusiasts.

The guest will travel in royal style in carriages named after the dynasties which ruled south India over several centuries.

IRCTC has planned three itineraries departing from Bangalore covering various destinations in Karnataka, Kerala ,Tamil Nadu and Goa and then returning back to Bangalore.

· Pride of Karnataka: The 6 Nights/7 Days itinerary covers visit to -

o Bandipur National Park,

o Mysore,

o Halebid,

o Chikamangalur,

o Aihole, Pattadakal,

o Hampi &

o Goa.

· Jewels of South: The 6 Nights/7 Days itinerary covers visit to –

o Mysore,

o Hampi,

o Mahabalipuram,

o Thanjavur,

o Chettinad,

o Kumarakom &

o Cochin.

· Glimpses of Karnataka: A short 3 Nights/4 Days itinerary covering –

o Bandipur,

o Mysore &

o Hampi.

The luxury train tour package cost is inclusive of all onboard meals and house wines, guided excursions in air-conditioned buses, monument entry fee and meals at outside venues as per the itinerary.

IRCTC’s Promotional initiatives: IRCTC has always believed in the “Right to Tourism" and tried to bring tourism to all strata of Indians. In line with this thought and Government of India’s initiative to promote domestic tourism, IRCTC has launched a host of special offers for Indian nationals:-

1. To enable customers a taste of the luxury train travel, IRCTC is allowing bookings for travel for 2 Nights/3 Days on any of the 6 Nights/7 Days journey for just ₹ 59,999/- plus GST per person on twin sharing basis for the journeys planned between January 2021 and March 2021.

2. Those booking full tour pay for one & get discount of 50% on companion’s fare.

3. For the internet savvy generation, online booking are allowed discount of 35% on the published tariff.

IRCTC has initiated the post COVID tourism by providing a safe and secure environment which will encourage the tourists to come out of their homes and experience nature at its best. A tastefully arranged bouquet of spectacular tourist spots combined with an unforgettable travel experience awaits you.

