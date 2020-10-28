The Golden Chariot luxury train is set to roll on tracks in a new avatar. Having completed 10 years of its launch by Karnataka Tourism in 2018, the only luxury train operating in South India has been handed over to IRCTC in January 2020. Karnataka Tourism, while retaining the ownership of the train, has brought in IRCTC, the arm of Ministry of Railways having expertise in travel, tourism and hospitality for marketing & operating the luxury tourist train.