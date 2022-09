In an attempt to woo travelers to interesting locations, Indian Railways is giving passengers the best services as the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) announced a special train tour package for devotees, covering the Central India. The tour package will reportedly cover all the prominent, religious, and heritage tourist destinations lying in Central India. IRCTC on its Twitter page shared the information and tweeted, “discover the prominent religious & heritage tourist destinations with IRCTC's 5D/4N tour package starting from ₹18500/- onwards."

As per the official IRCTC website, it has proposed to run “Shiv – Shani – Sai Yatra" rail tour package by “Bharat Gaurav tourist train in AC III Tier class, covering the visit of prominent religious and heritage tourists destinations in central part of India."

Discover the prominent religious & heritage tourists destinations with IRCTC's 5D/4N tour package starting from ₹18500/- onwards. For details, visit https://t.co/rrKE6c6vTG@AmritMahotsav #AzadiKiRail — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) September 16, 2022

The website further noted that “this tour will showcase two important Jyotirlinga i.e. Trimbakeshwar (Nasik) & Ghrishneswar (Aurangabad), Shirdi Sai & Shani temple and UNESCO World heritage site Ellora caves in 05 days."

According to the official IRCTC website, here are some of the important details that the traveler can check out:

Tour name: Shiv - Shani - Sai Yatra

Duration: 04 Nights/05 Days Tour

Date: 17.10.2022 Tour

Itinerary: Delhi - Shirdi - Shani signapur - Grishneshwar - Ellora caves - Trimbakeshwar - Delhi

Train itinerary: New Delhi(DSJ) - Nasik - New Delhi(DSJ)

Boarding points: Mathura - Agra Cantt - Gwalior - Virangana Lakhsmi bai (Jhansi) - Bina - Bhopal - Itarsi Deboarding

Points: Itarsi - Bhopal - Bina - Virangana Lakhsmi bai (Jhansi) - Gwalior - Agra Cantt - Mathura

No of seats: 600