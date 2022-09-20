Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
IRCTC shares Shiv-Shani-Sai yatra train tour package. Check prices, other details here

IRCTC shares Shiv-Shani-Sai yatra train tour package. Check prices, other details here

Indian Railways: CBT for Level-1 is planned to be held tentatively from July 2022 onwards
1 min read . 11:13 PM ISTLivemint

  • The tour package will reportedly cover all the prominent, religious, and heritage tourist destinations lying in Central India

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

In an attempt to woo travelers to interesting locations, Indian Railways is giving passengers the best services as the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) announced a special train tour package for devotees, covering the Central India. The tour package will reportedly cover all the prominent, religious, and heritage tourist destinations lying in Central India. IRCTC on its Twitter page shared the information and tweeted, “discover the prominent religious & heritage tourist destinations with IRCTC's 5D/4N tour package starting from 18500/- onwards."

As per the official IRCTC website, it has proposed to run “Shiv – Shani – Sai Yatra" rail tour package by “Bharat Gaurav tourist train in AC III Tier class, covering the visit of prominent religious and heritage tourists destinations in central part of India." 

The website further noted that “this tour will showcase two important Jyotirlinga i.e. Trimbakeshwar (Nasik) & Ghrishneswar (Aurangabad), Shirdi Sai & Shani temple and UNESCO World heritage site Ellora caves in 05 days."

Here are the important details: 

Here are the important details: 

  • Tour name: Shiv - Shani - Sai Yatra 
  • Duration: 04 Nights/05 Days Tour 
  • Date: 17.10.2022 Tour 
  • Itinerary: Delhi - Shirdi - Shani signapur - Grishneshwar - Ellora caves - Trimbakeshwar - Delhi
  • Train itinerary: New Delhi(DSJ) - Nasik - New Delhi(DSJ)
  • Boarding points: Mathura - Agra Cantt - Gwalior - Virangana Lakhsmi bai (Jhansi) - Bina - Bhopal - Itarsi Deboarding 
  • Points: Itarsi - Bhopal - Bina - Virangana Lakhsmi bai (Jhansi) - Gwalior - Agra Cantt - Mathura 
  • No of seats: 600

