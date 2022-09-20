In an attempt to woo travelers to interesting locations, Indian Railways is giving passengers the best services as the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) announced a special train tour package for devotees, covering the Central India. The tour package will reportedly cover all the prominent, religious, and heritage tourist destinations lying in Central India. IRCTC on its Twitter page shared the information and tweeted, “discover the prominent religious & heritage tourist destinations with IRCTC's 5D/4N tour package starting from ₹18500/- onwards."

