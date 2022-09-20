IRCTC shares Shiv-Shani-Sai yatra train tour package. Check prices, other details here1 min read . 11:13 PM IST
- The tour package will reportedly cover all the prominent, religious, and heritage tourist destinations lying in Central India
In an attempt to woo travelers to interesting locations, Indian Railways is giving passengers the best services as the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) announced a special train tour package for devotees, covering the Central India. The tour package will reportedly cover all the prominent, religious, and heritage tourist destinations lying in Central India. IRCTC on its Twitter page shared the information and tweeted, “discover the prominent religious & heritage tourist destinations with IRCTC's 5D/4N tour package starting from ₹18500/- onwards."
As per the official IRCTC website, it has proposed to run “Shiv – Shani – Sai Yatra" rail tour package by “Bharat Gaurav tourist train in AC III Tier class, covering the visit of prominent religious and heritage tourists destinations in central part of India."
The website further noted that “this tour will showcase two important Jyotirlinga i.e. Trimbakeshwar (Nasik) & Ghrishneswar (Aurangabad), Shirdi Sai & Shani temple and UNESCO World heritage site Ellora caves in 05 days."
According to the official IRCTC website, here are some of the important details that the traveler can check out:
