The Indian Railways' e-ticketing arm, IRCTC has started booking tickets for the special 15 trains, which will start running from Tuesday evening. The Ministry of Railways announced the partial resumption of the train operations Sunday, after a hiatus of around 50 days, owing to the nationwide lockdown imposed in India to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

The pair of 15 trains will run from New Delhi railway station for 15 destinations which are: Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad and Jammu Tawi.

IRCTC has amended some of its existing provisions to change and modify, cancellation, RAC and other policies in these trains. Here are the new IRCTC booking rules:

1) The Advanced Reservation Period (ADR) for these special trains will be a maximum of 7 days.

2) The tickets for these special passenger trains can be booked only on the IRCTC website or the IRCTC mobile map. Ticket booking counters at the railway stations shall remain closed.

3) Online cancellation of train tickets will be permitted up to 24 hours before the scheduled departure of the trains. The cancellation charges will be 50% of the fare.

4) Those who earlier booked tickets to travel during this period cannot board these trains.

5) No RAC or waitlist ticket will be issued.

6) The tickets won't include catering charges. IRCTC will make arrangement for limited eatables and packaged drinking water on payment basis. The passengers are encouraged to carry their own food and drinking water.

7) No blankets will be provided.

8) The passengers shall reach the station at least 90 minutes in advance to facilitate thermal screening at the station.

9) All seats will not be available for booking in the passenger trains.

10) Only the passengers with valid confirmed tickets will be allowed to enter the railway stations.

