IRCTC special trains to have limited waiting lists from 22 May: Railways

Indian Railways today announced that the special trains for passengers that started running from Tuesday will be having waiting lists from 22 May, 2020 onwards. The list of the trains to get the facility will be notified later, railways added.

The changes will come into effect for tickets booked from 15 May for journeys beginning from 22 May.

Furthermore, the waiting list for special trains will be capped at 100 for AC 3 tier, 50 for AC 2 tier, 200 for sleeper class, 100 for chair cars, while the list will be capped at 20 each for First AC and Executive Class, it clarified.

There shall be no Reservation Against Cancellation (RAC) in special trains, Indian Railways said in a statement.

Online bookings for reservations can be done only from the IRCTC website or app. Booking of tickets through ‘agents’, (both IRCTC Agents and Railway Agents) shall not be permitted. Maximum Advance Reservation Period (ARP) will be of not more than seven (7) days, the ministry said in a statement.

Last Sunday, Indian Railways had announced that it would gradually resume passenger train operations from 12th May, 2020. The train services will initially begin with 15 pairs of trains or with 30 journeys from Tuesday.

These trains are currently running as special trains from New Delhi Station connecting 15 important cities of the country such as Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad and Jammu Tawi.

All passenger trains are running with AC coaches only and with limited stoppages. The fare will be equivalent to the ticket fare that is charged for Rajdhani Train, added the ministry.

The Rail Ministry however, said that ticket booking counters at stations will remain closed and no counter tickets, including platform tickets, will be issued. It will be mandatory to wear face cover, undergo screening at departure and only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed on trains.

No catering charges shall be included in the fare. Provision for prepaid meal booking, e-catering shall be disabled. However, IRCTC shall make provision for limited eatables and packaged drinking water on payment basis. Information to this effect shall be made available to passengers during time of booking ticket, the ministry stated.

Dry, ready-to-eat food and bottled water shall be provided on demand, inside the trains on payment basis.

Moreover, only the passengers with valid confirmed tickets will be allowed to enter the railway stations.

Indian railways had suspended the passenger, mail and express train services on 25 March, 2020 amid the nationwide lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to combat the spread of novel coronavirus in the country.

