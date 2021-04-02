The services of the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad Tejas Express train were suspended by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) for a month in view of the spiking Covid-19 cases.

"Temporary suspension of ADI-BCT-ADI Tejas Express due to recent Covid-19 rising cases. Keeping in view the rising cases and in the larger public interest, it has been decided to suspend the services of train no.82902/82901 Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad Tejas Express from April 2 for a period of one month," the IRCTC said in a statement.

"IRCTC is committed in its endeavor to ensure the highest standard of safe and comfortable journey of rail passengers," it added.

The railway authority had resumed the service of Tejas Express regularly four days a week from 14 February this year. All trips of the train stood cancelled from 24 November last year due to poor occupancy level.

Meanwhile, the Railways said it is likely to restore its train services to pre-Covid levels over the next two months, provided the state governments give their nod and the coronavirus pandemic is under control, news agency PTI reported on Thursday.

Cases in Mumbai

The decision to suspend services holds significance as Mumbai on Thursday reported the highest-ever single-day spike of 8,646 new Covid-19 cases, taking the cumulative caseload to 4,23,360.

The doubling rate in the city has worsened to 49 days.

There are 55,005 active cases in Mumbai currently and the total number of people who have recovered since the start of the pandemic stands at 3,55,691.

The number of active containment zones in the city has reached 80 while 650 buildings have been sealed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Situation in Maharashtra

Maharashtra reported 43,183 new Covid-19 cases, 32,641 recoveries, 249 deaths in the last 24 hours, the state health department said.

The total cases in the state rose to 28,56,163 including 3,66,533 active cases and 24,33,368 total recoveries. The death toll mounted to 54,898 including the new deaths.

Maharashtra added 6,51,513 Covid-19 cases in March this year, which accounts for 88.23% of the total number of cases reported in the previous five-month period, according to official data.

Covid cases in Gujarat

Gujarat also reported its highest single-day spike of 2,410 Covid-19 cases on Thursday, which pushed its overall tally to 3,10,108, the state health department said.

Ahmedabad reported the highest number of 626 new cases in the state.

After this, there are 12,996 active cases in the state at present, out of which the condition of 155 patients is critical.

The state's recovery rate now stands at 94.35%.





