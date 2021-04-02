The decision holds significance as Mumbai on Thursday reported the highest-ever single-day spike in new cases
Gujarat also reported its highest single-day spike of 2,410 Covid-19 cases
The services of the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad Tejas Express train were suspended by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) for a month in view of the spiking Covid-19 cases.
"Temporary suspension of ADI-BCT-ADI Tejas Express due to recent Covid-19 rising cases. Keeping in view the rising cases and in the larger public interest, it has been decided to suspend the services of train no.82902/82901 Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad Tejas Express from April 2 for a period of one month," the IRCTC said in a statement.
"IRCTC is committed in its endeavor to ensure the highest standard of safe and comfortable journey of rail passengers," it added.
The railway authority had resumed the service of Tejas Express regularly four days a week from 14 February this year. All trips of the train stood cancelled from 24 November last year due to poor occupancy level.
Meanwhile, the Railways said it is likely to restore its train services to pre-Covid levels over the next two months, provided the state governments give their nod and the coronavirus pandemic is under control, news agency PTI reported on Thursday.
Cases in Mumbai
The decision to suspend services holds significance as Mumbai on Thursday reported the highest-ever single-day spike of 8,646 new Covid-19 cases, taking the cumulative caseload to 4,23,360.