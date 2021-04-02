IRCTC temporarily suspends Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas express as Covid cases surge

"Temporary suspension of ADI-BCT-ADI Tejas Express due to recent Covid-19 rising cases. Keeping in view the rising cases and in the larger public interest, it has been decided to suspend the services of train no.82902/82901 Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad Tejas Express from April 2 for a period of one month," the IRCTC said in a statement.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}