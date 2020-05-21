The Indian Railways on Wednesday announced that a list of 100 pairs of trains will start operating from June 1. The new announcement will put in operation popular trains such as Durontos, Sampark Krantis, Jan Shatabdis and Poorva Express.

This is the second slew of special passenger services that marked the Railways graded restoration of its trains which were suspended to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Indian Railway first started the Shramik trains, and then 15 pairs of special IRCTC AC trains were introduced to ferry passengers. Booking for these 100 trains will commence from 10 am today.

Indian Railways Booking of Tickets and Charting Rules:

1. Only online E-Ticketing will be done through IRCTC website or through Mobile App. No tickets will be booked across the reservation counter on any Railway Station. Booking of tickets through ‘agents’, (both IRCTC Agents and Railway Agents) shall not be permitted.

2. The ARP (advance reservation period) shall be maximum 30 days.

3. RAC and Wait list will be generated as per extant rules however waiting list ticket holders shall not be permitted to board the train.

4. No unreserved (UTS) tickets will be issued and no tickets will be issued onboard to any passenger during the journey.

5. No tatkal and premium tatkal booking shall be permitted in these trains.

6. First chart shall be prepared at least 4 hours before scheduled departure and second chart shall be prepared at least 2 hours((unlike present practice of 30 minutes) before scheduled departure. Only online current booking shall be permitted in between first and second chart preparation.

Passengers on these trains will have to take these precautions :

1. All passengers shall be compulsorily screened and only asymptomatic passengers are allowed to enter /board the train.

2. Only passengers with Confirmed tickets shall be allowed to enter the Railway station.

3. All passengers must wear face covers/masks at the entry and during travel.

4. The passengers shall reach the station at-least 90 minutes in advance to facilitate thermal screening at the station. Only passengers who are found asymptomatic will be permitted to travel.

5. Passengers shall observe social distancing both at the station and on trains.

6. On arrival at their destination, the travelling passengers will have to adhere to such health protocols as are prescribed by the destination state/UT.

Refund policy for Covid-19 infected passengers

As per MHA guidelines all passengers shall be compulsorily screened and only asymptomatic passengers shall be allowed to enter/board the train.

If during screening a passenger has very high temperature/symptoms of Covid-19 etc., he shall not be allowed to travel despite having confirmed tickets. In such case full refund shall be provided to passenger as under:-

(i) On PNR having single passenger.

(ii) On a party ticket if one passenger is found unfit to travel and also all other passengers on the same PNR do not want to travel in that case full refund shall be granted for all passengers.

(iii) On a party ticket if one passenger is found unfit to travel however other passengers on the PNR want to travel in that case full refund of fare shall be granted to passenger who was not allowed to travel.

Catering charges

No catering charges shall be included in the fare. Provision for pre paid meal booking, e-catering shall be disabled. However, IRCTC shall make provision for limited eatables and packaged drinking water on payment basis only in limited trains, having Pantry car attached.

Linen and Blanket:

No Linen, blankets and curtains shall be provided inside the train. Passengers are advised to carry their own linen for the travel. The temperature inside AC coaches shall be suitably regulated for this purpose.

Quota Permitted

All quotas shall be permitted in these special trains as has been permitted in Regular trains. Limited number of reservation (PRS) counters shall be operated for this purpose. However, normal ticket booking cannot be done through these counters.

Concessions: Only four categories of Divyangjan concession and 11 categories of patient concessions are permitted in these special trains..

Cancellation and Refund rule: Railway Passengers (Cancellation of Ticket and Refund of Fare) Rules, 2015 shall be applicable.

