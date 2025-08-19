IRCTC Ticket booking news: Indian Railways' Round Trip scheme offers 20% discount; check how you can book step-by-step

IRCTC ticket booking update: The Round Trip Scheme of the Indian Railways offers a discount of 20 per cent on the base fare of the return journey ticket only.

What is Round Trip Scheme of Indian Railways? The Round Trip Scheme comes ahead of Diwali, Chhath, with Onward trip from13 October to 26 October 2025 and return trip from17 November to 1 December, 2025. It focuses to ease congestion, pave the way for bookings without any trouble, and making the usage of train services better.

Round Trip scheme: How to book the onward ticket via IRCTC Rail Connect Mobile App? Open the IRCTC Rail Connect mobile app and select the “Train” option on the home dashboard. 2. On the Train booking screen, tap on “Festival Round Trip".

3. You will see details about the scheme, including a link to the full Terms & Conditions. Be sure to read all the information thoroughly. You must confirm your understanding to continue booking under this offer.

4. Start by searching for trains for your onward journey only, with travel dates between 13th October 2025 and 26th October, 2025. These dates refer to the train’s departure from its origin station.

5. Choose a train (excluding any trains under the Flexi or Dynamic fare system) and select the class of travel. Continue with the booking only if the train shows “CNF/Confirmed Availability” within the specified onward journey period.

6. Enter the details for all passengers traveling on both the onward and return legs of the trip. Please note: changes cannot be made after the onward ticket (PNR) is confirmed.

7. Tap on “Proceed to Pay” to complete the payment for the onward journey.

8. Once the payment is successful, you will receive a PNR for the onward journey, and a Booking Confirmation Page will appear.

9. On this page, you'll find the option to “Book Return Journey (20% Discount)” or “Book Return Journey (Discounted)”, along with another link to the scheme’s Terms & Conditions.

Round Trip scheme: How to book return ticket journey via IRCTC Rail Connect Mobile App? From the Booking Confirmation Page (BOOKING DETAILS) of your onward journey, tap on the “Book Return Journey (20% Discount)” or “Book Return Journey (Discounted)” button to continue or Go to the MY BOOKINGS section and select the onward journey PNR booked in Step 1. This will open the TICKET DETAILS page, where you will find the “Book Return Journey (20% Discount)” or “Book Return Journey (Discounted)” button along with a link to the applicable Terms & Conditions. Tap this button to proceed.

2. The scheme details along with the Terms & Conditions will be displayed. Please read all the information carefully and confirm to continue with the booking under this scheme.

Important: The source and destination stations for the return journey will be pre-selected by default and cannot be changed if you wish to avail it.

3. Search for trains for the return journey only, with travel dates between 17th November 2025 and 1st December 2025. These dates refer to the train’s departure from its originating station.

4. After selecting your preferred class, the discounted fare, reflecting a 20% rebate on the base fare for the return journey, will be shown.

5. Choose your train and class (excluding Flexi/Dynamic fare trains), and proceed only if “CNF/Confirmed Availability” is available for travel within the specified return journey period.

6. Make sure the passenger details exactly match those entered during the onward journey booking, as no changes are allowed to avail the scheme. Verify the journey details and discounted fare, then tap on “Proceed to Pay.”