Passengers faced plethora of technical glitches while booking tickets on IRCTC website after the train and ticketing services were resumed on Monday. The Indian Railways informed that approximately 30,000 PNRs had been generated and reservations were issued to more than 54,000 passengers till 9:15 pm today.

Bookings for 15 passenger trains, slated to start from tomorrow, started from 6 pm on Monday.

"Data pertaining to special trains is being fed in the IRCTC website. Train ticket bookings will be available in a short while. Please wait. Inconvenience is regretted," the Ministry of Railways tweeted.

The Indian Railways will resume passenger train operations from May 12, nearly after two months when services were stopped due to the nationwide lockdown imposed as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

