The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) is set to resume serving cooked food in trains, which was discontinued when the Covid-19 pandemic broke out, from 14 February, reported Hindustan Times .

The IRCTC said that such food is already being served in 428 trains.

"Of the total number of trains, cooked food had already been restored in 30% by Dec 21', 80% by Jan 22' and the remaining 20% shall be restored by February 14, 2022. Cooked food on premium trains (Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto) had already been restored in December 21. Ready to eat meals would also continue," reported HT.

The ministry of civil aviation had also recently allowed airlines to serve meals on all domestic flights.

This comes as the Covid-19 situation in the country seems to stabilise, with India reporting 58,077 fresh infections in the 24 hours ending on Friday morning.

The active Covid-19 cases in the country declined to 6,97,802, which accounts for 1.64% of the total positive cases.

The top five states which have maximum active cases are Kerala with 2,33,747 cases, followed by Maharashtra with 74,108 cases, Tamil Nadu with 66,992 cases, Karnataka with 52,047 cases, and Andhra Pradesh with 40,884 cases.

The weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 5.76% while the daily positivity rate is reported to be 3.89%.

A total of 1,50,407 patients have recovered in the same duration and the cumulative tally of recovered patients since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 4,13,31,158.

Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 97.17% while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19%.

The country reported 657 deaths in the country in the past 24 hours, increasing the total reported death count to 5,07,177.

Also, the testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded with 14,91,678 tests being conducted in the last 24 hours. India has so far conducted 74,78,70,047 cumulative tests.

