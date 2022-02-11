IRCTC to fully resume serving cooked food in trains from 14 Feb. Details here

"Of the total number of trains, cooked food had already been restored in 30% by Dec 21', 80% by Jan 22' and the remaining 20% shall be restored by February 14, 2022. Cooked food on premium trains (Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto) had already been restored in December 21. Ready to eat meals would also continue," reported HT.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}