IRCTC tourist train under the Bharat Gaurav Scheme of Indian Railways will depart on the Shri Ramayana Yatra Circuit from New Delhi today. The train, will originate from Safdarjung railway station, will cover the distance of approximately 8,000 kilometres between India and Nepal on the Shri Ramayana Yatra Circuit. IRCTC will be India's first agency to connect two countries through tourist train. The duration will be 18 days.

The journey will cost around ₹65,000 per person. It will cover the states including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

This train will run on the Ramayana Circuit identified under the "Swadesh Darshan" scheme covering prominent places associated with the life of Lord Shri Rama. A visit to Ram Janaki temple in Janakpur located in Nepal by train will be part of this tour itinerary.

According to IRCTC, the train with a capacity of 600 persons, will cover major cities including Ayodhya, Buxar, Janakpur, Sitamarhi, Kashi, Prayagraj, Chitrakoot, Nasik, Hampi, Rameshwaram, Kanchipuram and Bhadrachalam.

Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train is the Union government's initiative "Dekho Apna Desh" to promote domestic tourism.

The proposed Bharat Gaurav Tourist train tour has its first stop at Ayodhya.

Besides this, IRCTC will also provide a safety kit to all tourists containing a face mask, hand gloves and hand sanitiser.

IRCTC in a statement said COVID-19 fully vaccination certificate is compulsory for temple darshan and sightseeing of monuments. “All passengers should carry vaccination certificate in hard copy or in phone during the duration of tour," it said.

Cost per Person for the proposed tour as below.

Class (Comfort)

Single Occupancy - Rs.71820/-

Double Occupancy - Rs.62370/-

Triple Occupancy - Rs.62370/-

Child with Bed - Rs.56700/-

(5-11 Years)

Destinations and visits covered:

Ayodhya: Ram Janmbhoomi temple, Hanuman garhi, SaryuGhat.

Nandigram: Bharat-Hanuman Temple and Bharat Kund

Janakpur: Ram-Janki Mandir.

Sitamarhi: Janaki Mandir at Sitamarhi and Punaura Dham.

Buxar :Ram rekha Ghat, Rameshwar Nath Temple.

Varanasi: Tulsi Manas temple, Sankat Mochan temple, Vishwanath temple & Ganga Aarti.

Sita Samahit sthal, Sitamarhi: Sita Mata temple.

Prayagraj: Bharadwaj Ashram, Ganga-Yamuna Sangam, Hanuman temple.

Shringaverpur: Shringe Rishi Samadhi & Shanta Devi Temple, Ram Chaura.

Chitrakoot: Gupta Godawari, Ramghat, Sati Anusuiya temple.

Nasik:Trayambkeshwar temple, Panchvati, Sitagufa, Kalaram temple.

Hampi:Anjanadri Hill, Virupaksha temple & Vitthal Temple.

Rameshwaram: Ramnathswami temple and Dhanushkodi.

Kanchipuram:Vishnu Kanchi, Shiva Kanchi and Kamakshi Amman temple

Bhadrachalam: Sri Sitaram Swami Temple, Anjani Swami Temple. (With Agency Inputs)