IRCTC to launch Bharat Gaurav tourist train today. Fares, destinations…

IRCTC tourist train under the Bharat Gaurav Scheme of Indian Railways will depart on the Shri Ramayana Yatra Circuit from New Delhi today. The train, will originate from Safdarjung railway station, will cover the distance of approximately 8,000 kilometres between India and Nepal on the Shri Ramayana Yatra Circuit. IRCTC will be India's first agency to connect two countries through tourist train. The duration will be 18 days.

