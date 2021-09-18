The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation ( IRCTC ) will start India''s first indigenous cruise liner from today.

"IRCTC has joined hands and signed the agreement with Cordelia Cruises being operated by M/s Waterways Leisure Tourism Pvt. Ltd for promotion and marketing of the first indigenous luxury cruise in India. This is another incredible luxury travel offering under IRCTC''s umbrella of tourism services to the public," the railway PSU said in a statement.

Cordelia Cruises:

-IRCTC said guests on board the ship will have an experience of sailing to some of the best Indian and international destinations like Goa, Diu, Lakshadweep, Kochi, and Sri Lanka.

-Some of the popular tour itineraries of Cordelia Cruises are: Mumbai-Goa-Mumbai, Mumbai-Diu-Mumbai, Mumbai-At sea-Mumbai, Kochi-Lakshadweep – At sea – Mumbai, Mumbai–At sea–Lakshadweep– At sea –Mumbai among others

-Cruise weekender

Duration:5 Nights and 6 Days

Departing Date:20 September

Package starting from ₹ 23467

Embark on this journey from Mumbai and cruise to not one but two beautiful locations down south.

-Kerala delight

Duration:2 Nights and 3 Days

Departing Date:20 September

Package starting from ₹ 19898

Begin your holiday to Kerala as you board the cruise from Mumbai. Experience God's own country like never before after an exciting cruise holiday

-Sundowner to Goa

Duration:2 Nights and 3 Days

Departing Date:25 September

Package starting from ₹ 23467

Board the Empress from Mumbai, and enjoy the party at The Dome with some good food and music.

-Cruise to Lakshadweep

Duration:5 Nights and 6 Days

Departing Date: 27 September

Package starting from ₹ 49745

-As per COVID-19 protocol, crew members are fully vaccinated and daily health checks for the crew members, hourly sanitisation of the facilities, air-filtration and social distancing norms would also be followed.

From September next year, tourist who wants to visit the beautiful island nation of Sri Lanka through cruise can book their tickets through IRCTC.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.