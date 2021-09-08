The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will start India's first indigenous cruise liner from 18 September. It has partnered with Cordelia Cruises, a private company, to begin the first cruise from 18 September.

Bookings can be done on the IRCTC website — http://www.irctctourism.com

The IRCTC said it has joined hands and signed the agreement with Cordelia Cruises for promotion and marketing of the first indigenous luxury cruise in India. "This is another incredible luxury travel offering under IRCTC's umbrella of tourism services to the public," the railway unit said in a statement.

"Cordelia Cruises is India's premium cruise liner. It aspires to promote and drive the cruise culture in India through experiences that are stylish, luxurious, and most importantly, inherently Indian. It is a cruise liner for Indians catering to the way Indians love to holiday," it added.

Guests on board the ship will have an experience of sailing to some of the best Indian and international destinations like Goa, Diu, Lakshadweep, Kochi, and Sri Lanka.

Cordelia Cruises is starting its first journey from 18 September and in its first phase will sail through Indian destinations with its base at Mumbai, while later from May 2022 the cruise will be shifted to Chennai and set sail to destinations in Sri Lanka like Colombo, Galle, Trincomalee and Jaffna.

Among the popular tour itineraries of Cordelia Cruises are: Mumbai-Goa-Mumbai, Mumbai-Diu-Mumbai, Mumbai-At sea-Mumbai, Kochi-Lakshadweep – At sea – Mumbai, and Mumbai–At sea–Lakshadweep– At sea –Mumbai.

"While travelling on Cordelia Cruises, one can enjoy lot of recreational and leisure activities such as restaurants, swimming pool, bars, open cinemas, theatre, kids area, gymnasium," the statement said.

As per Covid protocol, crew members are fully vaccinated. The number of guests will be limited according to the official mandate by the government. There is also a fully-functional medical centre on board the cruise equipped with all the required medical essential items.

IRCTC is also in the process of signing agreements with all major international cruise liners and will provide their bookings on its web portal as soon as the pandemic situation normalises and the international cruises start their operations.

(With inputs from PTI)

