IRCTC special tourist train: Indian Railways will soon introduce a special tourist train for exploring five North Eastern States under the initiative ‘Dekho Apna Desh’, news agency ANI reported on Sunday. The trip will be for 14 nights and 15 days.

The train will take passengers to places that are not just far from the crowd but also are untouched, unexplored and unimaginable. Be ready to travel on Dekho Apna Desh AC Deluxe Tourist Train on a wonderful tour of northeast discovery beyond Guwahati, said an officials of IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation).

Cities covered

This is for the first time the IRCTC has planned to operate a special tourist train for the Northeastern states. The journey will begin from Delhi's Safdarjung railway station and will cover five prominent states, including destinations like Guwahati, Kaziranga and Johnhart in Assam, Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh, Kohima in Nagaland, Una Koti, Agartala and Udaipur in Tripura, Shillong and Cherapunji in Meghalaya, according to the official.

Boarding points

Besides Delhi Safdarjung, tourists can board the special train at Ghaziabad, Tundla, Kanpur, Lucknow, Varanasi and Patna Railway stations. The train will depart from Delhi's Safdarjung Station on 26 November.

The tour package has a Jungle Safari in Kaziranga National Park in Assam and a track on the Root Bridge in Meghalaya. Travellers will also get a chance to visit Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, Assam and Tripur Sundari Temple in Tripura.

For nature lovers, the official said, a tour over the Brahmaputra River and a tour of the tea gardens in Assam has also been planned. History enthusiasts can have fun visiting the Una Koti Sculptures and Ujjayanta Palace and Neermahal Palace in Tripura.

The tour price starts from ₹85,495 per person for 2 AC and ₹1,02,430 per person for 1AC. The government/PSU employees can avail LTC facility on this tour as per eligibility based on the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Finance.

Passengers will be provided deluxe class facilities like delicious food, a tour of tourist places by air-conditioned buses, accommodation in deluxe hotels, a guide and insurance among others. However, only fully vaccinated people will be allowed to board the train.

