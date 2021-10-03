This is for the first time the IRCTC has planned to operate a special tourist train for the Northeastern states. The journey will begin from Delhi's Safdarjung railway station and will cover five prominent states, including destinations like Guwahati, Kaziranga and Johnhart in Assam, Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh, Kohima in Nagaland, Una Koti, Agartala and Udaipur in Tripura, Shillong and Cherapunji in Meghalaya, according to the official.