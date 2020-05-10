Indian Railways on Sunday announced that it plans to gradually resume train services for passengers starting 12 May, 2020. The train services will initially begin with 15 pairs of trains or with 30 journeys from Tuesday.

Online bookings for reservation will start from tomorrow, 11 May, 2020 at 4 pm and will be available only on IRCTC website, the Ministry of Railways said in a statement.

These trains will be run as special trains from New Delhi Station connecting 15 important cities of the country. These cities are Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Trivandrum, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad and Jammu Tawi.

All passenger trains will be run with AC coaches only and with limited stoppages. The fare will be equivalent to the ticket fare that is charged for Rajdhani trains, the ministry added.

Further details, including train schedule, will be issued separately in due course, said the statement from Railways.

