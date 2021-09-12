The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has planned to open a new world-class executive lounge at the New Delhi Railway Station, reported news agency ANI quoting an official.

“The new state of the art executive lounge aims to provide all services and facilities required for comfortable wait for the passengers during pre-departures and post arrivals," the official said on Sunday.

“The lounge has been designed on the looks of airport lounges with much more space and serene environment," he added.

The new lounge has been set up on the first floor of platform number 1 of New Delhi Railway Station and would be functional soon.

“The new executive lounge will be offering the visitors a wide range of complementary and paid services such as channel music, wi-fi, TV, train information display, types of beverages and multi-cuisine buffets," said the official.

“It will also provide recliners, spacious luggage racks, restrooms with wash and change facilities, shoe shiners, newspapers and magazines on display and a fully operational business centre with computer, printer, Photostat and fax facility for the passengers," he added.

How to avail the lounge?

To access the new lounge, passengers will have to shell out ₹150 as entry fee. Further, ₹99 will be charged for every extra hour of stay.

The lounge will be operational 24x7 and the entry charges will include a host of services such as comfortable seating facilities, Wi-Fi internet facility, retailing of books & magazines, complimentary tea or coffee or beverages.

Separate bath facilities for men and women will be made available at a charge of ₹200, including taxes, with high-quality toiletries that will include laundered towels, soap, shampoo, shower caps and dental kits.

The IRCTC will also be offering a range of vegetarian and non-vegetarian meals in the form of buffets, ranging at prices from ₹250 to ₹385 per person.

The company is offering an all-inclusive package for the passengers for using the executive lounge at a one-time charge of ₹600, which will include two hours stay, wash and change facility along one buffet meal.

This is the second executive lounge to be set up by IRCTC at New Delhi Railway Station. The first has already been in operation since 2016 on the ground floor at platform number 16.

IRCTC is also operating its executive lounges at railway stations of Agra, Jaipur, Sealdah, Ahmedabad and Madurai. It is also planning to set up such lounges to all important and state capital stations in the near future.

With inputs from agencies.

