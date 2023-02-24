IRCTC to operate Bharat Gaurav Tourist train for 8-day ‘Baba Saheb Ambedkar Yatra’ from April
- Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train launch is in line with the Government of India initiative “Dekho Apna Desh” to promote special interest circuits in domestic tourism
IRCTC will be operating Baba Saheb Ambedkar Yatra tour package under “Dekho Apna Desh" initiative, covering some of the prominent sites associated with the life of Bhim Rao Ambedkar, the Ministry of Tourism said.
