IRCTC will be operating Baba Saheb Ambedkar Yatra tour package under “Dekho Apna Desh" initiative, covering some of the prominent sites associated with the life of Bhim Rao Ambedkar, the Ministry of Tourism said.

The First journey of the Baba Saheb Ambedkar Yatra will be from New Delhi in April 2023.

Under “Dekho Apna Desh" initiative, Ministry of Railways along with Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), is operating Bharat Gaurav Tourist Trains on various theme based circuits across India.

According to the ministry, the proposed 07 nights and 08 days Bharat Gaurav Tourist train tour starts from Delhi and the first halt is Ambedkar Nagar (Mhow) in Madhya Pradesh, the birthplace of Baba Saheb (Bhim Janam Bhoomi), then the train moves to Nagpur railway station where tourists proceed to visit Deekshabhoomi, a consecrated monument of Navayana Buddhism. The train departs from Nagpur for Sanchi.

The sightseeing of Sanchi includes visit to the eponymous stupa and other Buddhist sites. Sanchi is followed by Varanasi as the next destination along with a visit to Sarnath & Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

Gaya is the next and the final destination where the tourists will be taken to the holy site of Bodhgaya to visit the famous Mahabodhi Temple and other monasteries. Rajgir and Nalanda, the other important Buddhist sites would also be covered by road.

The tour will finally terminate at New Delhi. Tourists will have the option to board / de-board the train at Delhi, Mathura and Agra Cantt stations.

Baba Saheb Ambedkar, fondly referred to as “Baba Saheb", was the main architect of the Indian Constitution. Besides he was also an eminent jurist, political activist, anthropologist, author, orator, historian, writer, economist and scholar.

Ambedkar, throughout his life, fought to eradicate the social evils like untouchability and stood up for the rights of the socially backward classes.

The tour, Baba Saheb Ambedkar Yatra, designed by IRCTC, aims to highlight the places and destinations, connected with the life of Ambedkar.

Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train launch is in line with the Government of India initiative “Dekho Apna Desh" to promote special interest circuits in domestic tourism.