After leaving Chitrakoot, this train will reach Nashik where Panchavati and Trimbakeshwar temple can be visited. After Nashik, the ancient city of Kishkriya will be the next stop of this train, where other important religious and heritage temples will be visited at the birth place of Shri Hanuman located in Anjani Parvat. After Hampi, Rameshwaram will be the next stop of this train. Tourists in Rameshwaram will get the benefit of the visiting the ancient Shiva temple and Dhanushkodi. After leaving Rameshwaram, this train will reach Kancheepuram where Shiva Kabi, Vishnu Kayi and Kamakshi Mata Temple will be visited. The final leg of this train will be Bhadrachalam located in the state of Telangana which is also known as Ayodhya of South. This train will reach Delhi in 20 days. During this, a journey of about 8000 km will be completed by the train.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}