IRCTC Bharat Gaurav train on Ramayana Circuit: The fully air-conditioned tourist train will comprise 11 3-AC coaches, one pantry car and two SLRs
After the success of the Bharat Gaurav train on the Ramayana Circuit, the IRCTC will operate second run of the train, which will go to Nepal as well.
The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), a public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Railways, has announced that the train will be run again on August 24.
Like before, this train will go from Ayodhya to Janakpur in Nepal. During this unique journey, passengers will be taken to various religious and heritage sites of India like Ayodhya, Janakpur, Sitamarhi, Kashi, Prayagraj, Chitrakoot, Nashik, Hampi, Rameshwaram, Kanchipuram and Bhadrachalam. You will get the benefit of vision. To make the journey more convenient, its duration has been increased from 18 days to 20 days.
Bharat Gaurav train: Ramayana Circuit routes and stoppages
The first step of this air-conditioned Bharat Gaurav train which is aimed to promote religious tourism, will be Ayodhya, the birth place of Lord Shri Ram, where Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple, Shri Hanuman temple and Bharat Mandir in Nandigram will be visited.
This train will go to Janakpur via Jaynagar, where there will be overnight rest and visit to Janaki temple and Ram Janaki wedding venue. After leaving Sitamarhi, this train will go to Buxar, where there will be a program of bathing in the Ganges at the ashram of Shri Vishwamitra ji and Ramrekha Ghat. The next stop of the train will be Kashi, the city of Lord Shiva, from where tourists will travel by buses to the famous temples of Kashi, including places containing Sita, Prayag, Shringverpur and Chitrakoot. During this night stay will be held in Kashi Prayag and Chitrakoot.
After leaving Chitrakoot, this train will reach Nashik where Panchavati and Trimbakeshwar temple can be visited. After Nashik, the ancient city of Kishkriya will be the next stop of this train, where other important religious and heritage temples will be visited at the birth place of Shri Hanuman located in Anjani Parvat. After Hampi, Rameshwaram will be the next stop of this train. Tourists in Rameshwaram will get the benefit of the visiting the ancient Shiva temple and Dhanushkodi. After leaving Rameshwaram, this train will reach Kancheepuram where Shiva Kabi, Vishnu Kayi and Kamakshi Mata Temple will be visited. The final leg of this train will be Bhadrachalam located in the state of Telangana which is also known as Ayodhya of South. This train will reach Delhi in 20 days. During this, a journey of about 8000 km will be completed by the train.
Infotainment system has also been installed in the train to provide entertainment and travel information to the passengers. Along with clean toilets, security guards and CCTV cameras will also be available in each coach for security.
IRCTC has fixed a fee of ₹73500/- per person for this 20 days journey that 15% discount will also be given on booking. In the price of this tour package, passengers will be provided with vegetarian food for rail travel, tours to tourist places by buses, accommodation in AC hotels, guides and other facilities. Government / PSU employees on this journey can also avail LTC facility as per eligibility based on the guidelines of Ministry of Finance, Sir of India.
IRCTC has tied up with payment gateway entities like Paytm and Razorpay to facilitate the booking process of this tour and more for the customers so that remote amount can be paid. The total amount for payment has to be completed in installments of 3, 6, 9, 12, 18 and 24 months, this facility of payment in installments will be available on booking through debit and credit cards.
