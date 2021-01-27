Indian Railways' corporate trains run by the IRCTC the Tejas Express is ready to restart operations for Lucknow-New Delhi and Ahmedabad-Mumbai routes 14 February, the ministry said on Wednesday.

IRCTC had restarted operation of Tejas Express trains from October 17, 2020 after a hiatus of seven months in the wake of novel coronavirus, to cater to the need of the growing passenger demand, ahead of the festive season. However, in November last year, the state-owned State-owned Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) announced that it will cancel its fleet of Tejas Express trains from next week, due to low occupancy.

The transporter is resuming the services again from second week of February. According to an earlier PTI report, in a bid to ensure social distancing, every alternate seat on these two trains will be kept vacant.

Also, railway passengers before entering the coach will be thermally screened and will not be allowed to exchange their seats once seated. IRCTC Tejas Express passengers will be provided a “COVID-19 protection kit", which will contain a bottle of hand sanitizer, one face shield, one mask, and a pair of gloves.

Moreover, in a big relief to passengers, IRCTC will resume its e-catering services from next month, a statement from the railways' catering arm said on Friday.

Due to onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent unprecedented lockdown, e-catering services were suspended on March 22, 2020.

IRCTC, the catering and tourism arm of the Indian Railways, is going to restart its e-catering services for passengers travelling in the special trains that are currently operating.

"The passengers shall avail the services of e-catering through www.ecatering.irctc.com. e-catering orders through telephone is also being restored over 1323 shortly. Passengers can also download IRCTC e-catering app 'Food On Track' from the various app stores and avail e-catering services. For convenience of the passengers option of cash on delivery has also been provided," it said.

Due to the outbreak of covid-19, operation of Tejas trains were temporarily suspended from 19 March, less than a year after it was launched as India’s first corporate train. Last year, the railway ministry allowed IRCTC to run Tejas Express--touted to be a train run by an entity other than Indian Railways. The operation of the first corporate train--Lucknow-Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express--started on 4 October, 2019, while the Ahmedabad-Mumbai-Ahmedabad train hit the rails on 19 January.













