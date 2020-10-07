IRCTC to restart Tejas Express trains, bookings to open soon

New Delhi: The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) a PSU of the Ministry of Railways is all set to restart the operation of Tejas Express trains for catering to the growing passenger demand due to the festive season. The Lucknow-New Delhi and Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express trains were suspended from 19 March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Both the trains are expected to restart operations from 17 October.

IRCTC has conducted an extensive training programme to educate and train its team of employees of Tejas Trains to manage the operations of the trains and provide services according to the ‘new normal’ amidst Covid-19 pandemic. A Standard Operation Procedure observing Covid-19 protocol has been issued to ensure safety of the passengers.

1) Every alternate seat will be kept vacant following the Social distancing norms for the initial period.

2) Passengers will not be allowed to exchange their seats once seated.

3) Use of face covers/masks will be mandatory for passengers and staff.

4) All travelers will install “Arogya Setu" app and same shall be shown as and when demanded.

5) Detailed instructions will be given to the passengers at the time of booking of tickets.

6) All the passengers will be provided a Covid-19 protection kit which will contain a bottle of hand sanitizers, one mask, one face shield and one pair of gloves.

7) All the passengers will go through thermal screening and hand sanitization process before entering the coach.

8) The coach including pantry areas and lavatories will be thoroughly disinfected at regular intervals.

9) The luggage and baggage of the passengers will be disinfected by a staff deputed for this purpose.

10) Cleaning and regular disinfection of frequently touched surface inside the coach will be done. The service trays and trolleys will also be disinfected.

The bookings for the trains will be opened on the e-ticketing website of IRCTC www.irctc.co.in and IRCTC Rail Connect App shortly.

IRCTC started the operation of its first corporate train, the Lucknow-Delhi-Lucknow IRCTC Tejas Express Train No. 82501/02 on 4th October last year, while the Ahmedabad – Mumbai – Ahmedabad IRCTC Tejas Express Train No. 82901/02 hit the tracks on 19th January this year.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via