IRCTC to restart Tejas Express trains, bookings to open soon

New Delhi: The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) a PSU of the Ministry of Railways is all set to restart the operation of Tejas Express trains for catering to the growing passenger demand due to the festive season. The Lucknow-New Delhi and Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express trains were suspended from 19 March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Both the trains are expected to restart operations from 17 October.