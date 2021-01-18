IRCTC to resume cooked food supply to passengers in trains soon: Eastern Railway

Cooked food supply to passengers in trains under e-catering services, which was suspended to contain the spread of covid-19, will resume soon in the Eastern Railway zone, an official told PTI on Sunday.

E-catering services will be restarted soon at Howrah, Sealdah, Kolkata, Durgapur, Asansol, Malda, and Bhagalpur stations under Eastern Railway, he said.

There are plans to add Barddhaman, Bolpur, and Jamalpur to the list of stations from where the e-catering services are provided, the official said.

There was a growing demand to resume the supply of "hot, healthy and hygienic food to passengers in the trains" by nominated vendors of the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), with the resumption of several long-distance and special trains, he said.

The Railway Board has allowed IRCTC to resume the services at some stations, he said, adding that this will be done with strict adherence to covid protocols.

Under e-catering, services are provided by a large number of food aggregators empanelled by IRCTC, he said.

The food is also supplied from outlets at designated stations, the official said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Topics