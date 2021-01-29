IRCTC to resume e-catering services at select stations from 1 Feb

In a relief to the passengers, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has decided to resume its e-catering services at 62 stations from 1 February.

"The company will resume E-catering services at a selected number of stations (62 stations) in first phase w.e.f. 1 February 2021 onwards," the IRCTC said in a statement on Friday.

Due to onset of the Covid-19 pandemic and the consequent unprecedented lockdown, e-catering services were suspended on March 22, 2020.

Also Read | Covid vaccination faces slow start

The stations selected for the first phase of resumption include New Delhi, Howrah, Patna, Vijayawada and Ernakulam. You can find the full list here.

IRCTC had started this unique service in the year 2014 whereby passengers could order an array of food of their choice from reputed brands as well as popular regional and local delicacies on phone or online while travelling on trains and get the same delivered to their seats at the railway station.

During the pre-Covid period, IRCTC had started clocking 20,000 e-catering orders per day.

Now, with the gradual resumption of passenger train services and amidst the new normal, wherein IRCTC is serving only 'Ready To Eat' meals to passengers on trains, there has been an increasing demand for resumption of e-catering services.

With permission from the Railways Ministry coming in, IRCTC is ready to resume the e-catering services in a phased manner.

"IRCTC is ensuring that all its e-catering partners ensure proper health and hygiene protocols while serving the meals to the passengers," it had earlier said.

"The passengers shall avail the services of e-catering through www.ecatering.irctc.com. e-catering orders through the telephone are also being restored over 1323 shortly. Passengers can also download IRCTC e-catering app 'Food On Track' from the various app stores and avail e-catering services. For the convenience of the passengers, option of cash on delivery has also been provided," the corporation added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via