Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation Limited(IRCTC) will restart the first set of "private" Tejas Express trains, the Delhi-Lucknow and Mumbai Ahmedabad Tejas Express trains from tomorrow.

The two Tejas Express services are the first set of trains run by a corporate entity, IRCTC, a subsidiary of the Indian Railways.

Train No. 82901/82902 Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad Tejas Express regularly (on four days) with effect from 14 February, 2021.

Earlier due to poor occupancy levels owing to Covid-19 pandemic, IRCTC had cancelled all the trips of this train from 24 November last year. The details of the regular run of Mumbai Central – Ahmedabad Tejas Express are as follows:

Train No. 82901 Mumbai Central – Ahmedabad Tejas Express will depart Mumbai Central at 15.50 hrs to reach Ahmedabad at 22.05 hrs the same day. Similarly, Train No 82902 Ahmedabad – Mumbai Central Tejas Express will leave Ahmedabad at 06.40 hrs to arrive Mumbai Central at 13.05 hrs the same day. These services will run on Friday, Saturday, Sunday & Monday, with effect from 14th February, 2021. Enroute this train will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara and Nadiad stations in both directions. This train comprises of AC Chair car & Executive AC Chair car coaches. The booking of Tejas Express is available only on the IRCTC website.

The Western Railway zone has decided to provide halt to train no 82901/82902 Mumbai Central – Ahmedabad Tejas Express at Andheri station on temporary basis till 29th March, 2021. Departure time from Mumbai Central & arrival/departure time at Borivali station of train no 82901 and arrival time of train no 82902 at Borivali, have also been revised accordingly.

Timings of Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express:

Train No. 82901 Mumbai Central – Ahmedabad Tejas Express will arrive Andheri at 15.56 hrs and will depart at 15.58 hrs. In return direction, train no 82902 Ahmedabad – Mumbai Central Tejas Express will arrive at Andheri station at 12.28 hrs and will depart at 12.30 hrs. Train No. 82901 Mumbai Central – Ahmedabad Tejas Express will depart from Mumbai Central at 15.45 hrs instead of 15.50 hrs as notified earlier and will arrive / depart at Borivali on revised time of 16.13/16.15 hrs instead of 16.15/16.17 hrs . In return direction, train no 82902 Ahmedabad – Mumbai Central Tejas Express will arrive at Borivali on 12.12 hrs instead of 12.13 hrs. Passengers are requested to please note these important changes to avoid any kind of inconvenience.

The Lucknow-New Delhi(82501/82502) Tejas Express will also begin its service from Sunday.

The operation of these two Tejas Trains was suspended from 19th March, 2020 due to spread of covid-19 pandemic.

IRCTC started the Lucknow-Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express on October 4, 2019 and and the Ahmedabad-Mumbai-Ahmedabad on January 19 last year.

