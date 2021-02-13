Train No. 82901 Mumbai Central – Ahmedabad Tejas Express will arrive Andheri at 15.56 hrs and will depart at 15.58 hrs. In return direction, train no 82902 Ahmedabad – Mumbai Central Tejas Express will arrive at Andheri station at 12.28 hrs and will depart at 12.30 hrs. Train No. 82901 Mumbai Central – Ahmedabad Tejas Express will depart from Mumbai Central at 15.45 hrs instead of 15.50 hrs as notified earlier and will arrive / depart at Borivali on revised time of 16.13/16.15 hrs instead of 16.15/16.17 hrs . In return direction, train no 82902 Ahmedabad – Mumbai Central Tejas Express will arrive at Borivali on 12.12 hrs instead of 12.13 hrs. Passengers are requested to please note these important changes to avoid any kind of inconvenience.