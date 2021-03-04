OPEN APP
IRCTC, the online ticket booking arm of the Indian Railways, has decided to resume the services of its luxury train Golden Chariot. In a regulatory filing, the company said: "We wish to inform you that IRCTC will operate trips through Golden Chariot from 14 March 2O2l."

IRCTC has planned two itineraries departing from Bangalore covering various destinations in Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Goa and then returning back to Bengaluru.

1) Pride of Karnataka (6 Nights/7 Days) starting from Bengaluru on 14 March covering Bandipur National Park, Mysore, Halebidu, Chikmagalur, Hampi, Aihole, Pattadakal, Goa and ending in Bengaluru.

2) Jewel of South - modified (3 Nights/4 Days) starting from Bengaluru on 21 March covering Mysore, Hampi, Mahabalipuram and ending in Bengaluru.

What is 'Golden Chariot'?

The Golden Chariot is a luxury train plying on the Southern Sector which intends to provide a mix of travel to destinations with historical, architectural, mystique and scenic relevance endowed with state of the art amenities on board and international service standards creating an impressionable and lifetime experience for the IRCTC tourists to cherish lifelong.

Began operations in 2008, the Golden Chariot train was a joint initiative of the Karnataka government and the Indian Railways.

The luxury train tour package cost includes all onboard meals and house wines, guided excursions in air-conditioned buses, monument entry fee and meals at outside venues as per the itinerary.

