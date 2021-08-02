Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation ( IRCTC ) will operate a "Bharat Darshan Special Tourist Train", from 29 August. it will cover places like Hyderabad - Ahmedabad - Nishkalank Mahadev Sea Temple - Amritsar - Jaipur - and Statue of Unity. The cost of the total tour package will start from ₹ 11340. The tour will start on 29 August and end on 10 September.

According to IRCTC Tourism it i one of the most affordable, all-inclusive tour package, covering all the important tourist places in the country. The booking of Bharat Darshan Special Tourist Train is available online on IRCTC website. Bookings can also be done through IRCTC Tourist Facilitation Centre, Zonal Offices and Regional Offices as well.

Package cost inclusions:

BUDGET:

Train journey by Sleeper class.

Night stay/Fresh up at Dharmashalas/Hall on multi sharing basis.

Morning Tea/Coffee, Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner & 1 litre Drinking water per day.

Non AC road transfers on SIC basis.

Tour Escort and Security on train.

Travel Insurance.

Sanitization Kit.

Package Exclusions:

Items of personal nature i.e. laundry, medicines

Entrance fee for monuments, Boating charges

Service of Tour Guide.

All others not mentioned in the Package Inclusions

Boarding Points: Madurai, Dindigul, Karur, Erode, Salem, Jolarpettai, Katpadi, MGR Chennai Central, Nellore, Vijayawada

De-boarding Points: Vijayawada, Nellore, Perambur, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Karur, Dindigul, Madurai





