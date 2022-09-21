IRCTC to run Navratri special train for Vaishno Devi. Check fare, schedule here

Navratri Special Train will take the devotees on four nights-five days journey. It will commence from Delhi Safdarjung Railway Station having 11 dedicated 3 Tier AC Coaches, which can accommodate in total of 600 tourists in one fixed departure.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced that the 'Navratri Special Tourist Train' for Mata Vaishno Devi, Katra, Jammu and Kashmir will be launched on September 30 under the Bharat Gaurav rake.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced that the 'Navratri Special Tourist Train' for Mata Vaishno Devi, Katra, Jammu and Kashmir will be launched on September 30 under the Bharat Gaurav rake.
A journey on a new sector has been announced considering the success of Ramayana Circuit, operated by IRCTC Ltd in June 2022.
A journey on a new sector has been announced considering the success of Ramayana Circuit, operated by IRCTC Ltd in June 2022.
This special tourist train will take the devotees on four nights-five days journey. It will commence from Delhi Safdarjung Railway Station having 11 dedicated 3 Tier AC Coaches, which can accommodate in total of 600 tourists in one fixed departure.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
This special tourist train will take the devotees on four nights-five days journey. It will commence from Delhi Safdarjung Railway Station having 11 dedicated 3 Tier AC Coaches, which can accommodate in total of 600 tourists in one fixed departure.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Tourists can board and de-board the train at Delhi, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Ambala, Sirhind, Ludhiana.
Tourists can board and de-board the train at Delhi, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Ambala, Sirhind, Ludhiana.
Ticket Price for Navratri Special Train
1) Single share: ₹13,790
Ticket Price for Navratri Special Train
1) Single share: ₹13,790
2) Double/Triple share: ₹11,990
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
2) Double/Triple share: ₹11,990
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
3) Child (5-11 years): ₹10,795
3) Child (5-11 years): ₹10,795
EMI payment option for purchase of tickets
The IRCTC has also tied up with Paytm and Razorpay payment gateways for providing EMI payment options for breaking the total payment in small amounts EMIs.
Users can avail the EMI payment option for purchasing the tickets and break the payment in 3, 6, 9, 12, 18 or 24-month EMIs. These EMI payment options can be made through Debit/Credit Cards. Government/ PSU employees can avail of LTC facility on this tour as per eligibility based on the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Finance, Government of India, according to news agency ANI.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Users can avail the EMI payment option for purchasing the tickets and break the payment in 3, 6, 9, 12, 18 or 24-month EMIs. These EMI payment options can be made through Debit/Credit Cards. Government/ PSU employees can avail of LTC facility on this tour as per eligibility based on the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Finance, Government of India, according to news agency ANI.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
In an official statement, CPRO of IRCTC Anand Kumar Jha provided information about this new train and said that this is an all-inclusive package which will cover train journey in 3rd AC, night stay at AC hotels, all meals (veg only), all transfer and sight-seeing in buses, travel insurance and services of guide etc.
In an official statement, CPRO of IRCTC Anand Kumar Jha provided information about this new train and said that this is an all-inclusive package which will cover train journey in 3rd AC, night stay at AC hotels, all meals (veg only), all transfer and sight-seeing in buses, travel insurance and services of guide etc.
He said that all necessary health precautionary measures will be taken care of by providing safe and healthy travel during the tour and staff shall be screened thoroughly and kitchen will be cleaned and sanitized after every meal service. Covid-19 vaccination is mandatory for all guests of the age of 18 years and above.
He said that all necessary health precautionary measures will be taken care of by providing safe and healthy travel during the tour and staff shall be screened thoroughly and kitchen will be cleaned and sanitized after every meal service. Covid-19 vaccination is mandatory for all guests of the age of 18 years and above.
Every year, lakhs of devotees plan to visit this shrine situated in Jammu and Kashmir. Getting confirmed train availability has always been a challenge due to the heavy rush in this sector during this period. Foreseeing the huge demand, IRCTC has decided to launch this package to facilitate the pilgrims during this august period of Navratri.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Every year, lakhs of devotees plan to visit this shrine situated in Jammu and Kashmir. Getting confirmed train availability has always been a challenge due to the heavy rush in this sector during this period. Foreseeing the huge demand, IRCTC has decided to launch this package to facilitate the pilgrims during this august period of Navratri.