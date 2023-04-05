The Railways is promoting the cultural and religious heritage of India through its fleet of Bharat Gaurav Tourist Trains on various famous theme-based circuits to showcase the cultural heritage of the country.

With reverence for the believers of Sikhism, Indian Railways has launched Guru Kirpa Yatra with its exclusive Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train which will commence from today i.e. 5 April.

This comes as Baisakhi will be celebrated on 14 April.

Here's a 10-point guide on 11-day tour to famous Sikh Shrines:

-The 11 days 10 nights Guru Kirpa Yatra will start from Lucknow on 5th April, 2023 and will end on 15th April, 2023.

-During this holy tour, the pilgrims will visit the most prominent revered sites of Sikhism which includes the five Holy Takhts.

-The destinations covered in the tour will include visit to Sri Kesgarh Sahib Gurudwara & Virasat-e-khalsa at Anandpur Sahib, Gurudwara Sri Patalpuri Sahib at Kiratpur Sahib, Gurudwara Sri Fatehgarh Sahib at Sirhind, Sri Akal Takht Sahib and Sri Harmandir Sahib at Amritsar, Sri Damdama Sahib at Bathinda, Takht Sachkhand Sri Hazur Sahib at Nanded, Gurudwara Sri Guru Nanak Jhira Sahib at Bidar and Gurudwara Sri Harmandarji Sahib at Patna.

-This all-inclusive tour package will essentially include a comfortable rail journey in ergonomically designed exclusive coaches, complete on-board and off-board meals, accommodation in quality hotels, and complete road transfers along with sightseeing.

-The services of tour escorts, travel insurance, on-board security and housekeeping will also be available.

-The option to take part in Langars will also be available at important Gurudwaras as well as during the journey.

-The train has offered 3 categories for pilgrims Standard, Superior and Comfort with total capacity of 678 passengers (with majority in budget segment standard category). IRCTC has priced the tour attractively for the tourists to maximise the train's occupancy.

-The price of this 11 days 10 nights is priced at ₹19,999/- per person (for adult) and ₹18,882/- for child.

-The all inclusive tour package and the price will be covering train journey in respective class, Night stay at AC hotels, All Vegetarian meals, all transfer & sight-seeing in buses, Travel Insurance and services of guide etc.

-Apart from this, IRCTC will also start another Guru Kripa Yatra on 9 April from Amritsar. The 6 Nights, 7 Days package will cover Bidar, Nanded and Patna and the costing for this package starts at ₹14,000 and goes upto ₹32,000.