-The destinations covered in the tour will include visit to Sri Kesgarh Sahib Gurudwara & Virasat-e-khalsa at Anandpur Sahib, Gurudwara Sri Patalpuri Sahib at Kiratpur Sahib, Gurudwara Sri Fatehgarh Sahib at Sirhind, Sri Akal Takht Sahib and Sri Harmandir Sahib at Amritsar, Sri Damdama Sahib at Bathinda, Takht Sachkhand Sri Hazur Sahib at Nanded, Gurudwara Sri Guru Nanak Jhira Sahib at Bidar and Gurudwara Sri Harmandarji Sahib at Patna.