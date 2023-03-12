As Ram Navmi will be celebrated on 30 March this year, IRCTC has proposed to run "Bharat Nepal Ashtha Yatra" tour package under the Bharat Gaurav Tourists train which will showcase four important pilgrimage and heritage destination in the 10 days tour. The Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train launch is in line with the Government of India initiative “Dekho Apna Desh" to promote special interest circuits in domestic tourism.

The 9 nights 10 days tour will cover places like Ayodhya, Varanasi & Prayagraj in India and Pashupatinath (Kathmandu) in Nepal.

The train will depart from Jalandar but have boarding from Delhi Safdarjung. The departure date of the Bharat Nepal Ashtha Yatra is from 31 March, 2023.

The destinations that will be covered in this 10 days tour are: Ram Janmbhoomi temple, Hanuman Garhi, SaryuGhat, Nandigram in Ayodhya; Pashupatinath Temple, Darbar Squire, Swaymbhunath Stupa in Kathmandu; Tulsi Manas temple, SankatMochan temple, Kashi Vishwanath Corridor and temple, Ganga Aarti at VaranasGhat in Varanasi; and Ganga - Yamuna Sangam, Hanuman temple in Prayagraj.

Boarding/de-boarding: Jalandhar City, Ludhiana, Chandigarh, Ambala, Kurukshetra, Panipat, Delhi, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Tundla, Etawah, Kanpur.

As per the IRCTC, the package will offer 600 seats in in 3AC class. Of the 600 seats, 300 will be Standard and the other 300 will be Superior.

Package cost:

Category Single Double/Triple Child (5-11) Superior 41090 31610 28450 Standard 36160 27815 25035

Here are package inclusion:

Train Journey by Bharat Gaurav Special tourist train in 3AC class.

The package includes Nights stay for Superior package in AC rooms and for Standard in Non-AC room, Wash n Change rooms.

The package also includes all transfers and sightseeing by non AC- buses.

For meals on trains, the package includes all veg meals. Apart from this, off board veg only meals will be provided in good quality restaurants/Hotels/Banquets/Packed Meals.

The package includes: travel insurance for the passengers, security on train and all applicable taxes.

As per the IRCTC website, COVID-19 vaccination certificate is compulsory for temple darshan and sightseeing of monuments. All passengers should carry vaccination certificate in hard copy or in phone during the duration of tour.

Meanwhile, IRCTC will start the its ‘Shri Ramayana Yatra’ through a special tourist train on 7 April 2023. The Shri Ramayana Yatra is a theme based pilgrimage tour by Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist train on Ramayana circuit which covers the prominent sacred places associated with the life of Lord Rama. The tour also offers an extended optional trip of the Ramayana trail to Sri Lanka.

Recently, PM Modi who addressed the post-budget webinar on 'Developing Tourism in Mission Mode' had said that India has a huge potential for tourism including coastal, beach, mangrove, Himalayan, adventure, wildlife, eco, heritage, and spiritual tourism. "Some people think that tourism is a fancy word, for high-income groups, but in India, it has a long socio-cultural context, the prime minister had said.