IRCTC to start ‘Bharat Nepal Ashtha Yatra Tour’ from 31 March; see itinerary, package cost here3 min read . Updated: 12 Mar 2023, 03:35 PM IST
- The 9 nights 10 days tour will cover places like Ayodhya, Varanasi and Prayagraj in India and Pashupatinath (Kathmandu) in Nepal.
As Ram Navmi will be celebrated on 30 March this year, IRCTC has proposed to run "Bharat Nepal Ashtha Yatra" tour package under the Bharat Gaurav Tourists train which will showcase four important pilgrimage and heritage destination in the 10 days tour. The Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train launch is in line with the Government of India initiative “Dekho Apna Desh" to promote special interest circuits in domestic tourism.
