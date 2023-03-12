As Ram Navmi will be celebrated on 30 March this year, IRCTC has proposed to run "Bharat Nepal Ashtha Yatra" tour package under the Bharat Gaurav Tourists train which will showcase four important pilgrimage and heritage destination in the 10 days tour. The Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train launch is in line with the Government of India initiative “Dekho Apna Desh" to promote special interest circuits in domestic tourism.

