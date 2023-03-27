As the gates of Kedarnath Dham opens on 25 April, IRCTC will soon start the online booking of helicopter service for the temple. Pilgrims can now book their their tickets from the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website.

As per TOI, the trial run of the services would be completed by 31 March and booking would likely to be open from 1 April. In February, the DGCA had issued a circular for the conduct of helicopter pilgrimage operation for 2023. The circular, a copy which is with the ANI, lays down the responsibilities of the helicopter operators and also certain guidance or guidelines to respective Shrine Boards or District Administration to ensure safe and smooth helicopter operations.

This comes as IRCTC recently signed an MoU with Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) for a period of 5 years for providing Helicopter ticket booking service to the pilgrims of Shri Kedarnath Dham.

As per the official website notice, “Helicopter services for 2023 Shri Kedarnath Dham Yatra will be booked through IRCTC heliyatra website."

However, in order to book the helicopter services, pilgrims first need to do an mandatory registration on Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board for visiting holy shrine of Kedarnath. Resisration can also be done through mobile application by downloading the Tourist Care Uttarakhand App and also through WhatsApp Facility. Pilgrim just need to Type Yatra to initiate the registration process on Mobile no. 91 8394833833.

The Chardham Yatra in Uttarakhand is one of the most popular Hindu pilgrimages in India. This pilgrimage is a tour of four holy sites - Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri - nestled high up in the Himalayas. The doors of Kedarnath Dham will open on April 25 and Badrinath Dham on April 27 while the Gangotri Temple Commitee will open the temple doors from Akshaya Tritiya on 22 April.

Earlier on Sunday, Uttarakhand Tourism Development Council said that a total of 6.34 lakhs devotees have registered for the Char Dham Yatra of which 2.41 lakh registrations have been done for Kedarnath Dham.

“2.01 lakh for Badrinath Dham, 95,107 for Yamanotri and 96,449 for Gangotri Dham," the council said.

On 25 March, an MoU was also signed between the Director General, Medical Health and Family Welfare and Director Corporate Affairs and CSR Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) in the presence of CM Pushkar Singh Dhami for health screening in identified medical units of Garhwal division. Health ATM will be set up for health screening during Chardham Yatra. With this facility, the devotees will get a lot of conveniences. This would be a good step for the strengthening of medical facilities on the Char Dham Yatra route.

Meanwhile, CM Dhami has instructed officials that the travel arrangements should be completed by 15 April. Along with the improvement of the roads of the Yatra route, the Chief Minister also gave instructions to work with an effective action plan on the arrangements related to the convenience of the passengers.

CM Dhami had also put to rest any concerns regarding the Char Dham yatra in light of the subsidence in Joshimath. Earlier while speaking to reporters, Dhami had reassured the public that the pilgrimage will be conducted safely. He emphasized that there should be no doubts in the minds of people about Joshimath, which serves as the gateway to Badrinath.