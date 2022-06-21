IRCTC to start Ramayana Yatra tour today; check details here

IRCTC will start the ‘Shri Ramayana Yatra’ through a special tourist train today on June 21. Under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme, the entire duration of 17 nights and 18 days will take pilgrims to sacred places associated with the life of Lord Ram. Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train is the Union government's initiative "Dekho Apna Desh" to promote domestic tourism.

“It will be for the first time that the train will go from India to Nepal, and connect the two religious cities of Ayodhya and Janakpur," Ajit Kumar Sinha, chief regional manager of IRCTC said.

The train, originating from Safdarjung railway station, will cover the distance of approximately 8,000 kilometres between India and Nepal on the Shri Ramayana Yatra Circuit covering prominent places that include Ayodhya, Janakpur (Nepal), Sitamarhi, Buxar, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Shringverpur, Chitrakoot, Nashik, Hampi, Rameshwaram, Kanchipuram and Bhadrachalam (also known as Ayodhya of South India).

Here are the boarding points:

The boarding points include Delhi Safdarjung, Tundla, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Kanpur, Lucknow and the de-boarding points include Virangana Laxmibai, Agra, Mathura, Delhi Safdarjung.

Cost of the entire trip:

As per IRCTC, the journey will cost ₹71,820 for single occupancy. For double and triple occupancy, the ticket is priced at ₹62,370. For children with bed between the age of 5-11 years, the ticket is priced at ₹56,700.

The price also includes the following: Train Journey by Bharat Gaurav tourist train in 3AC class, Night Stay in Standard Hotels in AC Rooms, Wash N Change as per itinerary in Standard Hotels in NON-AC Rooms, Onboard train meals (veg only), Off board meals (veg only) in good quality Restaurant/Hotels/Banquets, all Transfers and sightseeing by Non-AC bus, Travel insurance for the passengers, Security Onboard Train, All applicable Taxes. A detailed itinerary of the trip is available on IRCTC website.

Here are the destination covered:

Ayodhya: Ram janmbhoomi temple, Hanuman garhi, SaryuGhat.

Nandigram: Bharat-Hanuman Temple and Bharat kund

Janakpur: Ram-Janki Mandir.

Sitamarhi: Janaki Mandir at Sitamarhi and Punaura Dham.

Buxar: Ram rekha Ghat, Rameshwar Nath Temple.

Varanasi: Tulsi Manas temple, Sankat Mochan temple, Vishwanath temple & Ganga Aarti.

Sita Samahit sthal, Sitamarhi: Sita Mata temple.

Prayagraj: Bharadwaj Ashram, Ganga-Yamuna Sangam, Hanuman temple.

Shringaverpur: Shringe Rishi Samadhi & Shanta Devi Temple, Ram Chaura.

Chitrakoot: Gupta Godawari, Ramghat, Sati Anusuiya temple.

Nasik: Trayambkeshwar temple, Panchvati, Sitagufa, Kalaram temple.

Hampi: Anjanadri Hill, Virupaksha temple & Vitthal Temple.

Rameshwaram: Ramnathswami temple and Dhanushkodi.

Kanchipuram: Vishnu Kanchi, Shiva Kanchi and Kamakshi Amman temple

Bhadrachalam: Sri Sitaram Swami Temple, Anjani Swami Temple