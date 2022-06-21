IRCTC to start Ramayana Yatra tour today; check details here

Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train is the Union government's initiative Dekho Apna Desh to promote domestic tourism. (Representative image)

Under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme, the entire duration of 17 nights and 18 days will take pilgrims to sacred places associated with the life of Lord Ram.The train, originating from Safdarjung railway station, will cover the distance of approximately 8,000 kilometres between India and Nepal on the Shri Ramayana Yatra Circuit covering prominent places that include Ayodhya, Janakpur (Nepal), Sitamarhi, Buxar, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Shringverpur, Chitrakoot, Nashik, Hampi, Rameshwaram, Kanchipuram and Bhadrachalam (also known as Ayodhya of South India).