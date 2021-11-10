The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will be launching the Shri Ramayana yatra-Madhurai tour package of 13 nights/14 days on November 16 in order to boost religious tourism. The IRCTC has decided to launch the Ramayana Yatra special express train to meet the requirements of tourists from south India. As per the Indian Railways, the Shri Ramyana yatra Express-Madhurai will comprise sleeper class coaches and free food and other facilities.

Shri Ramayana Express-Madhurai tour: Here's all you need to know

It will be a 14-day tour starting from November 16 to November 29.

Shri Ramayana Express-Madhurai tour is a 13 night/14 days tour

The destinations covered in this tour are-- Hampi-Nasik, Chitrakut Dham-Varanasi-Gaya-Sitamarhi-Janakpur (Nepal)-Ayodhya-Nandigram-Prayajraj-Shringaverpur

Hampi-Nasik, Chitrakut Dham-Varanasi-Gaya-Sitamarhi-Janakpur (Nepal)-Ayodhya-Nandigram-Prayajraj-Shringaverpur Booking can be done on the IRCTC website or through the IRCTC tourists facilitation centre, zonal offices, and regional offices.

Things included in the package: Morning tea/coffee, breakfast, lunch and dinner, tour escort, 1 litre drinking water per day, night stay on multi sharing basis.

Morning tea/coffee, breakfast, lunch and dinner, tour escort, 1 litre drinking water per day, night stay on multi sharing basis. Boarding points: Madurai, Dindigul, Tiruchchirappalli, Thanjavur, Kumbakonam, Mayiladuthurai Jn, Chidambaram, Cuddalore Port, Villupuram Jn., Chennai Egmore, Katpadi Jn, Jolarpettai Jn, Yesvantpur, Arsikere Jn., Davangere, Hubballi Jn. and Gadag.

Madurai, Dindigul, Tiruchchirappalli, Thanjavur, Kumbakonam, Mayiladuthurai Jn, Chidambaram, Cuddalore Port, Villupuram Jn., Chennai Egmore, Katpadi Jn, Jolarpettai Jn, Yesvantpur, Arsikere Jn., Davangere, Hubballi Jn. and Gadag. De-boarding points: Vijayapura, Gadag, Hubballi Jn., Davangere, Arsikere Jn., Yesvantpur, Jolarpettai Jn, Katpadi Jn, Chennai Egmore, Villupuram Jn., Cuddalore Port, Chidambaram, Mayiladuthurai Jn, Kumbakonam, Thanjavur, Tiruchchirappalli, Dindigul, and Madurai.

Vijayapura, Gadag, Hubballi Jn., Davangere, Arsikere Jn., Yesvantpur, Jolarpettai Jn, Katpadi Jn, Chennai Egmore, Villupuram Jn., Cuddalore Port, Chidambaram, Mayiladuthurai Jn, Kumbakonam, Thanjavur, Tiruchchirappalli, Dindigul, and Madurai. IRCTC's Shri Ramayana Express-Madhurai tour cost: The starting cost is ₹ 14,490 per person

The starting cost is 14,490 per person Passengers need to keep the Covid vaccination certificate or RT-PCR negative report taken less than 48 hours prior to the journey date.

On November 7, the IRCTC launched the 'Shri Ramayana Yatra' train on the Ramayana circuit from Delhi's Safdarjung railway station. Indian railways will run this tour again on December 12 this year with a similar price and duration. The tour will be completed in 17 days.

IRCTC has launched this special tourist train in line with the Government of India initiative "Dekho Apna Desh" to promote domestic tourism, at ₹82,950 per person for 2AC and ₹1,02,095 for 1AC class.

