2 min read.Updated: 10 Nov 2021, 12:13 PM ISTLivemint
Shri Ramayana Express-Madhurai tour will be a 14-day tour starting from November 16 to November 29.
Passengers need to keep the Covid vaccination certificate or RT-PCR negative report taken less than 48 hours prior to the journey date
Listen to this article
The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will be launching the Shri Ramayana yatra-Madhurai tour package of 13 nights/14 days on November 16 in order to boost religious tourism. The IRCTC has decided to launch the Ramayana Yatra special express train to meet the requirements of tourists from south India. As per the Indian Railways, the Shri Ramyana yatra Express-Madhurai will comprise sleeper class coaches and free food and other facilities.
Shri Ramayana Express-Madhurai tour: Here's all you need to know
IRCTC's Shri Ramayana Express-Madhurai tour cost: The starting cost is ₹14,490 per person
Passengers need to keep the Covid vaccination certificate or RT-PCR negative report taken less than 48 hours prior to the journey date.
On November 7, the IRCTC launched the 'Shri Ramayana Yatra' train on the Ramayana circuit from Delhi's Safdarjung railway station. Indian railways will run this tour again on December 12 this year with a similar price and duration. The tour will be completed in 17 days.
IRCTC has launched this special tourist train in line with the Government of India initiative "Dekho Apna Desh" to promote domestic tourism, at ₹82,950 per person for 2AC and ₹1,02,095 for 1AC class.