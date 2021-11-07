The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation( IRCTC ) has planned a series of Shri Ramayana Yatra Tours in a bid o promote religious tourism,which will mark a gradual resumption of domestic tourism by trains in view of the improved COVID-19 situation.

One such tour will begin from today,IRCTC said on Saturday. The first tour, starting from Delhi Safdarjung Railway Station on November 7 will cover the visit of all prominent places associated with the life of Lord Rama.

Other packages include 12 nights / 13 days Shri Ramayana Yatra Express-Madurai, which will depart on November 16.

The statement said that there is also the 16 nights / 17 days package of the Shri Ramayana Yatra Express-Sri Ganganagar and the train will depart on November 25.

Schedule and stoppages of the Shri Ramayana Yatra Express:

First halt of this train will be Ayodhya where tourist will visit Shri Ram Janmbhumi temple and Hanuman temple and additionally Bharat Mandir at Nandigram. The next destination will be Sitamarhi in Bihar and visit Sita Ji's birthplace and Ram-Janki Temple in Janakpur, covered by road, the note added.

Following this, the train will move to Varanasi, and tourists will visit temples at Varanasi, Prayag, Shringverpur and Chitrakoot by road. Night stay will be provided at Varanasi, Prayag and Chitrakoot.

The statement said that the halt of the train will be Nasik wherein the Visit of Trayambakeshwar temple and Panchvati will be covered. After Nasik, the next destination will be Hampi which is the ancient Krishkindha city.

Rameshwaram will be the last destination of this train tour after which the train will return to Delhi on the 17th day of its Journey. Guests will be travelling roughly 7500 Kms in this entire tour.

Fare of the Shri Ramayana Yatra special tour train:

IRCTC has launched this special tourist train in line with the Government of India initiative "Dekho Apna Desh" to promote domestic tourism, at a price of ₹82,950 per person for 2AC and ₹1,02,095 for 1AC class, the note informed.

"Package Price covers Train Journey in AC classes, Accommodation in AC Hotels, all meals (VEG ONLY), all transfer and sight-seeing in AC Vehicles, travel insurance and services of IRCTC Tour Managers etc. All necessary health precautions measures will be taken care of by providing safe and healthy travel during the tour," it added.

