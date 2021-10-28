The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced a Bharat darshan Special tourist train that will cover four Buddhist destinations, including Bodhgaya and Kushinagar. The Indian Railways tour package will commence from January 23, 2022, to January 30, 2022. According to the IRCTC's website, tourists opting for the Lord Buddha travel destination package will be able to board and deboard the train from Akola - Badnera - Dhamangaon - Wardha - Nagpur - Betul - Itarasi.

The 7 Nights/8 Days package will cover Bodhgaya (Gaya) - Sarnath (Varanasi) - Lumbini (Nautanwa) - Kushinagar (Gorakhpur).

IRCTC's Buddhist destinations train fares:

As per the IRCTC's official website, the charge for the standard class is ₹7,560 per person, while for the comfort class, it is ₹9,240 per person. However, booking is free for children below 5 years. Bit children above 5 years will be charged as per the adult fare.

Passengers can book the ticket by visiting IRCTC's official website--irctctourism.com.

IRCTC Package Inclusions:

Hall/Dharmashala Accommodation

Pure vegetarian meals.

Tourist buses for visiting sightseeing spots.

Tour escorts for announcements and information.

Security arrangements for each coach (without arms).

An IRCTC Official on train as train Superintendent.

Non AC road transfers on SIC basis.

Travel insurance

IRCTC Package Exclusions:

Items of personal nature i.e. laundry, medicines.

Entrance fee for monuments.

Service of Tour Guide.

It further informed that the Leave Travel Concession (LTC) will be issued for the tourists who avail of the Bharat Darshan tour after the completion of the tour. The LTC would include only the train fare and Road transfers.

Travellers need to bring pillows, bedsheets, nylon rope for drying clothes, a lock, and key with a chain to secure luggage, a bucket with mug, torch Light, umbrella, medicines, plates, glass, etc, IRCTC said. Additionally, the passengers also must carry a driving license, voter ID card, aadhaar card, pan card) as proof of Identity for cross verification.

