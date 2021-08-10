IRCTC Tourism, the tourism wing of the Indian Railways is offering a tour package of five nights and six days to Srinagar, Gulmarg, Sonmarg and Pahalgam from Mumbai. The cost of the tour package has been kept at a starting price of ₹27,300.

The tour provided by IRCTC or Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation from Mumbai will commence on 25 and 26 September. Travellers will be flown to Srinagar from Mumbai on an Indigo flight from Mumbai to Srinagar.

Itinerary :- Mumbai- Srinagar- Gulmarg- Sonmarg -Pahalgam- Mumbai

Day 01

Mumbai - Srinagar

Arrival at Srinagar, Visit Shankracharya Temple. Check-in at the Houseboat. Afternoon free for Leisure. Evening Shikara Ride at Dal Lake(at own cost). Dinner And Overnight stay in Houseboat.

Day 02

Srinagar-Pahalgam

After early breakfast transfer to Pahalgam . On the way visit Awantipura ruins, Betab Valley, Aru Valley and Chandanwadi. Enjoy the nature charm of the valley. (You need to take local vehicle on direct payment basis as local taxi union does not allow outside vehicle to do sightseeing). (Pony Ride activities at guest own cost) Dinner & Overnight Stay in Pahalgam.

Day 03

Pahalgam- Gulmarg - Srinagar

Post Breakfast, proceed for Gulmarg, -"Meadows of flowers by road transport. Local sightseeing of Gulmarg by Gondola Ride (Gondola charges at guest own cost). Return back to Srinagar. Dinner and overnight stay at hotel in Srinagar.

Day 04

Srinagar – Sonmarg -Srinagar

After breakfast leave from Srinagar and drive towards Sonmarg. Sonmarg (2800Mtrs above sea level), which means ' meadow of gold ' has, as its backdrop, snowy mountains against a cerulean sky. The Sindh meanders along here and abounds with trout and mahseer, snow trout can be caught in the main river. Ponies can be hired for the trip up to Thajiwas glacier a major attraction during the summer months. Later return back to Srinagar. Dinner & overnight in Srinagar at Hotel.

Day 05

Srinagar

After breakfast sightseeing of Mughal Gardens: Nishat Bagh, Cheshmashahi and Shalimar Gardens. Then visit of the famous Hazratbal Shrine situated on the bank of Dal Lake. In the evening, free for shopping. Transfer to hotel. Dinner and overnight stay at Hotel.

Day 06

Departure to Mumbai

After Breakfast, Morning free for Leisure Check out from the hotel and transfer to Srinagar Airport to board flight at 17:35 hrs. Arrival Mumbai Airport by 20:25 hrs

