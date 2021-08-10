IRCTC Tourism announces a 6-day tour from Mumbai to Kashmir. Details here

After breakfast leave from Srinagar and drive towards Sonmarg. Sonmarg (2800Mtrs above sea level), which means ' meadow of gold ' has, as its backdrop, snowy mountains against a cerulean sky. The Sindh meanders along here and abounds with trout and mahseer, snow trout can be caught in the main river. Ponies can be hired for the trip up to Thajiwas glacier a major attraction during the summer months. Later return back to Srinagar. Dinner & overnight in Srinagar at Hotel.